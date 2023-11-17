US jobs data and bullishness on bullion lead gold miners higher ASX gold sub-index up 2.6% in early trade to take materials sector to 0.3% gain before lunch on Friday Gold miners are on the run and major European bank Societe Generale has tipped prices rising to US$2200/oz from the second quarter of next year after lower than expected US inflation data brought prices back into positive territory this week.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)