Rio Tinto has selected Canada’s Dominic Barton to follow outgoing Simon Thompson as its next chair, despite calls for an Australian leader.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Ground Breakers: How ‘aboot’ that, Rio goes Canadian for new chairman and St Barbara swallows Bardoc Gold - December 19, 2021
- Dolly Varden Silver: Consolidating a High-Grade Gold-Silver District In British Columbia - December 19, 2021
- In good hands: This ASX hopeful already has 1Moz of gold and that’s just one arrow in its quiver - December 19, 2021