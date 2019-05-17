This large, high-grade copper-gold mineralized zone generally appears to trend northwest-southeast and to dip steeply to the west-southwest, while the higher-grade core zone central to it may plunge …
GT Gold Announces First Phase of 2019 Exploration Program at Saddle North
