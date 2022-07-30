The Ahmedabad-based jeweller Jogidas Bhavswami has filed a complaint against two persons- Kamlesh Thakkar and Jagdish Thakkar-for taking the money and not delivering gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gujarat: Jeweller in Ahmedabad cheated of Rs 25 lakh on pretext of getting cheap gold - July 30, 2022
- Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com - July 30, 2022
- Gold prices rise, head for biggest weekly gains since mid-May - July 30, 2022