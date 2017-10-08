Major statewide sales will finish on Monday – but the discount deals cannot be found at the usual Westfield or DFO shopping centres and the products are not your standard retail items. Potential buyers can bid on more than 250 items of seized property …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Readying to Rally - October 8, 2017
- Half-price gold nugget up for grabs as police auction off seized property - October 8, 2017
- Gold Speculators Cut Back On Bullish Net Positions For 3rd Week - October 8, 2017