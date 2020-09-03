In the latest trading session, Harmony Gold (HMY) closed at $6.03, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500’s daily loss of 3.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip on Strong Jobless Claims Report - September 3, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates $1,930, key support line, US NFP probe bears - September 3, 2020
- Harmony Gold (HMY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know - September 3, 2020