Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 3.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.98B, closed the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum - September 8, 2021
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Another Jump in Yields Could Send Prices Plunging into $1757.40 - September 8, 2021
- Australia in the gold medal position for producing the precious metal - September 8, 2021