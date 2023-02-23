REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Feb 23 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Harmony Gold (HARJ.J) expects profit for the six months to Dec. 31 to have risen by as much as 30%, it said on Thursday, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Harmony Gold says profit boosted by better metal grades and prices - February 23, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Pressured by Rate Hike Fears Ahead of US GDP Data - February 23, 2023
- Gold price today marginally higher, support for yellow metal at ₹55,500 - February 23, 2023