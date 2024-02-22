Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) +1.6% in Thursday’s trading after it forecast a strong increase in H1 profit, driven by higher recovered grades, an increase in gold production and surging prices for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Harmony Gold sees strong gain in half-year earnings with higher production, prices - February 22, 2024
- Gold price today: Gold is up 0.65% - February 22, 2024
- Gold and silver prices today: Precious metals under pressure - February 22, 2024