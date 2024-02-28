The miner declared an interim payout of 147 rand cents per share, increasing returns to investors as a higher gold price, improved mine grades and higher production helped reduce costs and raise H1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Harmony Gold to pay record interim dividend, extend life of Mponeng mine - February 28, 2024
- Alamos Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend - February 28, 2024
- Gold price per tola falls Rs1,100 in Pakistan - February 28, 2024