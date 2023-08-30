Today, however, Harmony presented a markedly stronger picture thanks to a 15% lift in the gold price received, which averaged R1,03m per kilogram of gold produced, and an especially robust 8% increase in underground grade to 5.78 grams per ton. The grade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Harmony resumes dividend after grade, gold price give group a new blush - August 30, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 30 August: Gold climbs on declining US yields, traders eye US GDP, Private payroll data - August 30, 2023
- Roth MKM Remains a Buy on New Found Gold (NFGC) - August 30, 2023