The average rand gold price was also higher in the period. In addition, operational factors fed into the higher basic earnings related to improved underground grades. These factors offset higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Harmony to boost interim earnings up to 40% after rand, gold price moves in favour - February 23, 2023
- Commodities Live: Silver, Gold Prices Continue To Suffer From Us Dollar’s Strength - February 23, 2023
- Gold price forecast: gold bugs & equity investors are on the same team (and that’s weird!) - February 23, 2023