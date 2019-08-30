Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF +7% … Harte would issue 3.95M warrants at an exercise price of $0.35, expiring on August 28, 2022. Appian already has ~25% stake in Harte and following the transaction …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold scores a 6% August rise, for a 4th monthly gain in a row - August 30, 2019
- Crash Protection For Eldorado Gold - August 30, 2019
- Harte Gold plans to bolster management; provides financing update - August 30, 2019