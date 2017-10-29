Rising real interest rates could add downward pressure on gold prices. Commercial banks tend to cover their short positions in the fourth quarter, which could also add downward pressure to the gold price. Gold and silver continue to grind lower.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold / Silver / Copper Prices – Weekly Outlook: October 30 – November 3 - October 29, 2017
- Have We Seen The Lows For Gold Here In The 4th Quarter? - October 29, 2017
- Analyst: Broader Market Is Constraining Gold Prices - October 29, 2017