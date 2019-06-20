Fast forward to June 20, and gold prices for August delivery GCQ19, +3.31% the most active contract on Comex, notched its highest settlement since September of 2013, after the Federal Reserve shifted …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Hedge-fund boss who predicted the ‘87 crash is likely making a killing off a timely call last week to by gold and stocks
Fast forward to June 20, and gold prices for August delivery GCQ19, +3.31% the most active contract on Comex, notched its highest settlement since September of 2013, after the Federal Reserve shifted …