Hedge funds are looking like fair-weather friends when it comes to gold. Investors dumped their bullion holdings as the metal flirted with erasing its 2019 advance. But the move could prove to be prem…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Surges on Weak Payroll Data - March 8, 2019
- Technical Analysis for US & UK Crude Oil, Gold Price, Dow Jones & More - March 8, 2019
- Hedge Funds Dumped Gold Bets Before Jobs Data Sparked Rally - March 8, 2019