Here are the Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 11 cents to $48.23 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 9 cents to $51.29 a barrel.
