While $1.5 million might sound like an impossibly high pie-in-the-sky number for a single cryptocurrency token, you’d be surprised at how easy it is to find million-dollar price estimates for Bitcoin.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Here Come the Million-Dollar Price Targets for Bitcoin. Should We Believe Any of Them? - January 20, 2024
- Gold drops by $10, hitting 3-week low - January 20, 2024
- Gold price advances to Rs215,000 a tola - January 20, 2024