Sanctions by the US and western countries on Russia after it invaded Ukraine have triggered crude oil and gold prices to their highest. This is because the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD again battles $1,917 hurdle as Russia bombards Ukraine - February 25, 2022
- Here is why crude oil and gold prices are inching up because of Russia’s war on Ukraine - February 25, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 25 Feb 2022: Gold gets cheaper by over Rs 500, silver below Rs 66000; buy gold near Rs 50800 - February 25, 2022