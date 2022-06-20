With digital gold catching on, worrying about the yellow metal’s storage and purity has become a thing of the past. The underlying asset for these investment avenues is physical gold with returns …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Here’s How you can Invest in Digital Gold - June 20, 2022
- Gold price today: Yellow metal futures slip to Rs 50,750 as equities rise - June 20, 2022
- Gold price gains 6.5%, outperforms stocks over first six months in 2022 - June 20, 2022