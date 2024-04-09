Kupperman, who expects rising domestic and global tensions to drive volatility this year, is less excited by gold itself. “Capital flees and effectively goes to sleep in the form of precious metals — …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Here’s the unusual way to trade gold’s breakout rally, says this hedge-fund manager. - April 9, 2024
- Suspected smugglers were caught trying to hide $10 million of gold by painting it silver and disguising it as machinery on a cargo plane - April 9, 2024
- Gold price keeps rising on escalating geopolitical tensions as US inflation comes into focus - April 9, 2024