Gold prices slightly rose on Monday ending a month-long dip after the U.S job report sent prices falling for fear the Federal Reserve would maintain high interest rates —though whether or not it is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Here’s When It Makes Sense To Invest In Gold - February 9, 2023
- Central Bank Buying May Have Boosted Gold Prices In January – World Gold Council - February 9, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Give Up Early Gains Again - February 9, 2023