Below, we take a look at Barrick Gold (GOLD), which currently has a Momentum Style Score of B. We also discuss some of the main drivers of the Momentum Style Score, like price change and earnings …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Barrick Gold (GOLD) - September 2, 2019
- The Choice Between Gold, Silver, And Platinum - September 2, 2019
- India’s seizures of smuggled gold jumps in June quarter -govt official - September 2, 2019