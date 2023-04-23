The occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, when buying gold is considered auspicious by people as it is believed that it gets them prosperity and good health for the whole year, was a sombre affair this year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- High gold price keeps buyers away on Akshaya Tritiya - April 22, 2023
- What Is Moving Gold Prices? - April 22, 2023
- ROBERT PRICE: Gold-rush San Francisco had nothing on oil-boom Bakersfield and its 1903 shootout - April 22, 2023