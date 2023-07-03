Hyderabad: The high price of gold has hit the state government’s plan of gold plating the 56 ft Vimana Gopuram of Yadadri temple. After the initial enthusiasm, the interest had waned among devotees …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD dips back closer to $1,915 on modest US Dollar uptick - July 2, 2023
- High gold prices hit donations, cast a shadow on Yadadri plans - July 2, 2023
- Gold Prices Are Flat in Range-Bound Trading - July 2, 2023