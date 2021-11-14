As inflation worries threaten to put the Democratic Party’s legislative agenda at risk, the White House shifts its messaging to how it is easing supply-chain and price pressures.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- High Inflation Pushes Biden to Focus Message on Rising Prices - November 14, 2021
- Rokmaster Resources Identifies New Gold-Silver, Zinc-Silver Strike Extensions and Trends - November 14, 2021
- China’s gold-backed ETF holdings add 11.04 tons in Jan-Sept - November 14, 2021