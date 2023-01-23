He said that the company has been trying to change its product mix in order to sell more diamond and silver products than earlier. Gold earlier dominated sales, with about 90 per cent share. In the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices tick lower; growth concerns start weighing on white metals - January 23, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as market awaits economic data drivers - January 23, 2023
- Gold prices ease, softer dollar limits losses - January 23, 2023