With the wedding season under way, it is a peak time for buying gold in India. But his sales are half of what they were last year. “The prices have increased and the whole economy is not performing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Higher prices mean gold loses its lustre for Indian buyers - November 17, 2019
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Find Support At Crucial Level - November 16, 2019
- Gold prices in India hit 5-month high amid growing demand - November 16, 2019