HighGold Mining Inc., is pleased to report the first round of assay results from the 2020 Fall Drill Program at its Munro-Croesus project located in the Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada. The Program …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD snaps three-day downtrend amid US stimulus concerns - December 22, 2020
- HighGold Intersects 190.5 g/t Gold over 0.5 meters at Munro-Croesus Project, Timmins Area, Ontario - December 22, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears keep reins below $1,900 amid US dollar strength - December 22, 2020