Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 726,214 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges - March 23, 2022
- Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) - March 23, 2022
- Stocks fall with rising oil price, bond yields dip, gold up - March 23, 2022