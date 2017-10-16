Incidentally, gold and real estate are the two investment opportunities … equivalent to $2 billion at today’s prices, in September. But since Dusshera fell in September instead of October this year (it follows the lunar calendar), the import figures …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Holiday In India Means Demand For Gold Will Rise - October 16, 2017
- Gold extends climb above $1,300, bucking dollar’s move - October 16, 2017
- Silver prices weaken on global cues, gold rates steady - October 16, 2017