Honor X30 now available for purchase in China; price starts at 1,499 yuan ($235)

Honor had officially launched the Honor X30 premium mid-range smartphone in its home market in China, along with another mid-range smartphone dubbed Honor Play 30 Plus 5G. Today, the Honor X30 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices higher Friday - December 23, 2021
- Gold price holding above $1,800 as Fed’s preferred inflation measure core PCE jumps 4.7% in November - December 23, 2021
- Gold holds advance with omicron, monetary policy looming large - December 23, 2021