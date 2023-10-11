Israel calls last week’s devastating attack by Hamas its 9/11 moment. The secretive mastermind behind the assault, Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif, calls it Al Aqsa Flood. The phrase Israel’s most
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Israel’s envoy to UAE vows unwavering resolve against Hamas - October 10, 2023
- How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel - October 10, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 1-week high on Middle East worries, cautious Fed - October 10, 2023