Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake disclosed they have entered an agreement to combine in a merger of equals. The combined entity will operate under the Agnic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices soar to Rs 47,102/10 gm on weaker rupee, silver climbs Rs 410 a kg - October 11, 2021
- Gold prices in Pakistan remain unchanged in line with global markets - October 11, 2021
- How Acquiring Kirkland Lake Gold Will Impact Agnico Eagle’s Stock Price - October 11, 2021