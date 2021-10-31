Gold purchased on Dhanteras 10 years ago has yielded annualized return of 6.56% till now. This is higher than the annual rise of 5.6% in the cost inflation index (CII) in the past 10 years …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- How has gold fared when bought every year on Dhanteras? - October 31, 2021
- Amateur chef recreates Salt Bae’s £850 gold steak for a fraction of the price - October 31, 2021
- Jewellers expecting strong demand during Dhanteras on softer gold prices - October 31, 2021