Gold is commonly used as a safe haven asset that retains its value during tumultuous times. As such, the demand for gold and its price tend to rise during American …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- How has the price of gold changed with each new president? Find out how much it changed here - November 12, 2023
- Gold rate in Nashik Today - November 12, 2023
- Market watch: EGX starts week with mixed performance; gold prices edge higher - November 12, 2023