Gold is often regarded as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty. So, when the economy is shaky, investors put more of their money in gold to preserve their wealth and protect their portfolios from losses suffered by more-volatile assets, such as stocks. As a result, demand goes up, and prices go up along with it.
