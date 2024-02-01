The price per kilogramme of vicuña is several times that of verified pure cashmere.” People want that sort of A-grade product at the moment – and Loro Piana has found itself in the right place at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold feeble after Fed meet refutes March rate cut prospects - February 1, 2024
- How Loro Piana Spins Polo Shirts Into Gold - February 1, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Falls Again, Waiting For NFP - February 1, 2024