The big shareholder groups in Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) have power over the company. Institutions will often …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- How Many Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) Shares Do Institutions Own? - September 16, 2020
- Gold to test $2000 on dovish Fed’s economic projections and dot plot - September 16, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s acceptance above key $1969 level critical, eyes on Fed – Confluence Detector - September 16, 2020