a 1-ounce gold PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan bar and a 1-ounce bar from South Africa’s Rand Refinery. And, the two bars are pretty comparable in price, with the PAMP bar listed at $1,980 and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- How much do Costco’s gold bars cost? Here’s what investors should know now. - September 29, 2023
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Technicals turn bearish ahead of key events - September 29, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD unlikely to regain any significant ground – Commerzbank - September 29, 2023