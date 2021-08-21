Here we give decade on decade return given by gold to the investors: 1] 1950 to 1960: According to TaxGuru.in, average gold price in 1950 was around ₹ 99 per 10 gm while average yellow metal price in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- How much gold prices have risen every 10 years, from ₹99 per 10 gram in 1950 - August 21, 2021
- Gold Coast Art Fair Chicago returns to Grant Park - August 21, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Show Hesitation - August 21, 2021