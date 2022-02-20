With a 7. A total of 5% customs duty, as well as a 10% tax on gold imports, is in effect. The price for gold can rise to 75% of its value on the black market, making it profitable to smuggle gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- How Much Is Gold Import Tax In Usa From Uk? - February 20, 2022
- Jane Young: Gold is not the magic bullet to fight inflation - February 20, 2022
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Soars to Dh230 Per Gram - February 20, 2022