Héloise Shapiro, behind the Paris jewelry brand Héloise et Abelard, started four years ago with just $500. Upcycling and local production are key to her success.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Further volatility is looming for XAU/USD in the next few days – Commerzbank - June 9, 2023
- How One Ethical Jewelry House Is Going Back To Basics On Diamonds And Gold - June 9, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD lacks firm intraday direction, flat-lines around $1.965 area - June 9, 2023