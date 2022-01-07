Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) shares, rose in value on Friday, January 07, with the stock price up by 0.56% to the previous day’s close as strong demand from buyers drove the stock to $5.39.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- How Stable And Growing Is Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)? - January 7, 2022
- Gold ends higher after December jobs report, but logs sharpest weekly loss since Thanksgiving - January 7, 2022
- Thinking Of Investing In Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Stock? Here’s What You Need To Know - January 7, 2022