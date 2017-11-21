gold’s recent price action could be a sign that investors may want to consider adjusting their bullion allocations. That could be good advice ahead of the December Federal Reserve meeting. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- How To Treat Gold ETFs Right Now - November 21, 2017
- Gold Price Forecast: Failed Breakout, Call Unwinding Gathers Pace - November 21, 2017
- Gold advances, Fed minutes in focus - November 21, 2017