James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC, speaks to CNBC on gold prices. Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you. Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC delivered to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to have a hard time reclaiming $1,800 - December 30, 2021
- HSBC: Gold prices will be supported by geopolitical risks in 2022 - December 30, 2021
- Gold prices slip below ₹48,000, silver loses ₹300 - December 30, 2021