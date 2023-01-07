This young gold-stock upleg will likely grow huge. Its technical and sentimental setup is very similar to that which birthed mid-2020’s mighty post-stock-panic upleg.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Huge Gold-Stock Upleg Likely - January 7, 2023
- Gold price today, 7 January: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 55,530; silver at Rs 71,000 per kilo - January 7, 2023
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Rally to Show Strength All Week - January 6, 2023