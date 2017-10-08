If the US cannot stop China from implementing its “oil – for yuan – for gold” program, then the fate of the US is at hand. Once the oil exporters accept the deal, they will all be permanently caught. The price of gold will begin to rise …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Hugo Salinas Price: Oil For Yuan WILL BRING THE U.S. TO ITS KNEES - October 8, 2017
- Egon von Greyerz: 10 Reasons Why Gold Will Propel 10X In Price - October 8, 2017
- Gold Miners’ Shares Supported By Today’s Gold Prices - October 8, 2017