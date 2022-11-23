“The worst option, the melting down, would mean a total loss for us,” he said, noting that the material value of the gold itself would only run to about 250,000 euros at current market prices. Gebhard …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stuck around $1,740.00 - November 23, 2022
- Hundreds of ancient gold coins stolen from German museum in under 10 minutes, officials say - November 23, 2022
- Gone in 9 minutes: How Celtic gold heist unfolded in Germany - November 23, 2022