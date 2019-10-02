With a relatively high price/earnings ratio to other automotive parts companies, the investment risk is also somewhat higher. Self-driving technology’s potential to transform personal mobility …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Hyundai Pact Improves Aptiv’s Chance To Reap Driverless Gold - October 2, 2019
- Did Changing Sentiment Drive Yamana Gold’s (TSE:YRI) Share Price Down By 35%? - October 2, 2019
- Gold inches up as weak US data reinforces economic slowdown fears - October 1, 2019